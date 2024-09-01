Private Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. CWM LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.