Private Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. CWM LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.
Agree Realty Stock Performance
Agree Realty stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
