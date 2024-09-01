Private Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after buying an additional 7,770,782 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 470,523.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,202 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,000 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,748,000 after purchasing an additional 857,819 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.