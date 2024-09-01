Private Ocean LLC Purchases 70 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWM opened at $220.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average of $205.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

