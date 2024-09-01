Private Ocean LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 718.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

