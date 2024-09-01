Private Ocean LLC Sells 135 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,929,000 after purchasing an additional 190,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,003,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $104.77 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $93.76.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

