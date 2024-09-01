Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up 0.7% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,736 shares of company stock valued at $46,330,112 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,163. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.