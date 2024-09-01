Privium Fund Management B.V. Makes New Investment in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 432,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $4,847,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 44.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 497.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,440,000 after purchasing an additional 190,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. 488,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Insider Activity at California Resources

In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

