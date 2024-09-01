Privium Fund Management B.V. Makes New Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 58.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. 1,158,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,768. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZEK

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,790 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.