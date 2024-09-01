Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases 236,279 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,580,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,279 shares during the quarter. ProQR Therapeutics accounts for 2.4% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRQR. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.02. 163,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.42. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.17% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

