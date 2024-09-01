Privium Fund Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)

Privium Fund Management B.V. decreased its position in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of SurgePays worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in SurgePays by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SurgePays by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SurgePays by 3,541.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SurgePays alerts:

SurgePays Price Performance

SURG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 137,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.11. SurgePays, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Anthony George Evers sold 36,667 shares of SurgePays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $110,367.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,758.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SurgePays news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 20,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $63,790.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,688,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,540.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony George Evers sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $110,367.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,006 shares in the company, valued at $523,758.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,265 shares of company stock worth $273,767. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on SurgePays from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SurgePays

SurgePays Profile

(Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.