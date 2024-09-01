Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.12.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.82. 3,618,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,916. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

