Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Hudson Canyon Capital Management

Hudson Canyon Capital Management raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,582 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $465,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.82. 3,618,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Insider Activity at Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Mizuho dropped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

