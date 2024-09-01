Prom Price Reaches $5.21 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Prom has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00008989 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $95.04 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009120 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,097.13 or 1.00287882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007821 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.20212062 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,131,298.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

