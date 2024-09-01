Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQRR stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $62.26.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.3327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $956,000.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

