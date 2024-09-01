Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQRR stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $62.26.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.3327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $956,000.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

