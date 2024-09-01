ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6198 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ISPY opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

