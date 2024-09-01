Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises about 1.3% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $343.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.66 and a 200-day moving average of $288.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

