Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $51.29 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 183.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

