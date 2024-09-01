Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Ciena in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $501,724 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,171.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,736,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Ciena by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $73,476,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

