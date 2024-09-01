Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Immunocore Holdings plc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Immunocore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMCR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after acquiring an additional 956,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1,867.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 152,207 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

