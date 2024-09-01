Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Decreased by Analyst

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIVE. Bank of America boosted their price target on Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $75.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.61. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 53.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Five Below by 3.0% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $1,331,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

