Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Patterson Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.