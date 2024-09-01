Qtum Market Cap Reaches $233.57 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00003794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $233.57 million and approximately $26.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.53 or 0.04259452 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00038106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,298,672 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

