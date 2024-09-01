Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,918,724.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,918,724.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $701,030.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,786 in the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 460.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 660,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after buying an additional 542,801 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $474,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 115,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

