Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 12.3% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.84.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.42. 1,307,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,878. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.13 and a 200-day moving average of $341.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

