Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 797,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Range Resources makes up approximately 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.33% of Range Resources worth $26,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 2,944.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,880 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 258,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 163,435 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Range Resources by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Range Resources by 890.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 116,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.88. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $39.33.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RRC. Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

View Our Latest Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.