Ravencoin (RVN) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $221.66 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Ravencoin Coin Profile
Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 14,233,739,913 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
