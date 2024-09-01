Raymond James Trims Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Target Price to $70.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut Pure Storage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.95.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.18, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,451.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

