Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Boosted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE O opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $62.41.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.02.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

