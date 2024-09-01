Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,188 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 375,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 101,260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 493.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $72.89.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.