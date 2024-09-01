Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.23

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.23 and traded as high as $33.88. Regional Management shares last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 16,819 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Regional Management Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $340.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 49.53 and a quick ratio of 49.53.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Regional Management by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 81,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Regional Management by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Recommended Stories

