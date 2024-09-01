RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.40.

NYSE RNR opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.78. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $259.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 38.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $133,196,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 172,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after purchasing an additional 148,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,806,000 after purchasing an additional 124,039 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

