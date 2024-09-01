Retireful LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Retireful LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSD traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,114. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $273.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.57.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

