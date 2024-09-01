Retireful LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $54,460,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $38,727,000. SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $20,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Trading Up 1.5 %

GRMN traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.29. 1,180,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,673 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.