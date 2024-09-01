Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

TIP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,766. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $109.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

