Retireful LLC Purchases Shares of 15,190 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 1.7% of Retireful LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Retireful LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,787,000 after buying an additional 484,087 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,633,000. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,083,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,364. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $252.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.64.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.