ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Trading Up 16%

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) shot up 16% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.41. 603,439 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 163,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Up 16.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 5.92% of ReTo Eco-Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.