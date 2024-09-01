Rinkey Investments Buys 50 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Rinkey Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.77. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

