Rinkey Investments Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Rinkey Investments trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,864 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $254,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 221,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $372,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,957. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

