Rinkey Investments Makes New Investment in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Rinkey Investments owned about 0.05% of BioAtla at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 457,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BioAtla from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

BioAtla Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

