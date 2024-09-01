Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 42,234 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Liberty Energy worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,839. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $405,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,231. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

