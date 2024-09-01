Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.53 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.78. The company had a trading volume of 940,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $121.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

