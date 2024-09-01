Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $7.27 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock remained flat at $82.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,214. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $82.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

