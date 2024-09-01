Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 334 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 90.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE RELX traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 430,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,708. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

