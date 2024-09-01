Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires 47,741 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,741 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 388.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 155,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,284. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $28.83.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

