Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 46,259 Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Thermon Group makes up about 0.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,499.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THR. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Thermon Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE THR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 131,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,952. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.08. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

