Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $11.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.03.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
- What is a support level?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.