Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $11.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Free Report ) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

