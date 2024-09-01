Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.48

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.48 and traded as high as C$55.12. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$54.63, with a volume of 1,367,174 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.44.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

