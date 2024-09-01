Rollbit Coin (RLB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $162.24 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Rollbit Coin has a total market capitalization of $162.24 million and $667,593.98 worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,474,192,460 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,474,192,460 with 2,666,952,570.3779335 in circulation. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.06651793 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $577,473.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

