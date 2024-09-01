Roth Mkm Increases Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target to $10.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 101.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LUNR. B. Riley began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.21. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $504,819.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $504,819.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,050 shares of company stock worth $2,508,917 over the last 90 days. 73.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

