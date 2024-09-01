Roth Mkm Reiterates Neutral Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.58.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.59. Ambarella has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $65.88.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Ambarella by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ambarella by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

